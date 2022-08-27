Volleyball sweeps Ohio on the road in straight sets

Marquette volleyball celebrates during its 3-0 sweep over Ohio Aug. 27. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

Twenty-Four hours after defeating No. 11 Kentucky, Marquette brought that same fire Saturday in its three-set sweep (25-17, 25-16 and 25-15) of the Ohio Bobcats.

The first set was all Marquette, with the Golden Eagles jumping out to an early 5-0 lead and not looking back. After extending its lead to seven, the Marquette ended on a 5-1 run to take the frame 25-17.

Sophomore outside hitter Jenna Reitsma and junior Carsen Murray combined for eight of Marquette’s 16 kills in the set.

The second set was more contested as the opening frame, with both teams trading points back-and-forth. Marquette would then go on an extended 7-1 run to take a 20-12 lead before taking the set 25-16 off a block from Murray and junior Aubrey Hamilton.

The third set was similar to the first, with Marquette dominating in all aspects and cruising to the clean sweep.

Reitsma finished with 12 kills on the afternoon, tying her career-high. Murray contributed nine kills and three blocks on the day. Sophomore Yadria Anchante added in five kills, 32 assists, three service aces and six digs. Anchante has 70 assists through the first two games.

First-year outside hitter Sienna Ifill recorded her first collegiate career kill in the third set.

First career kill for freshman Sienna Ifill in the third set. #WeAreMarquette pic.twitter.com/cvY2ZR0WMx — Marquette Volleyball (@MarquetteVB) August 27, 2022

Ohio was led by senior middle blocker Caitlin O’Farrell, who finished with eight kills and two blocks while hitting .412.

After not recording a service ace against Kentucky, Marquette collected eight on the afternoon, four of which came in the final frame.

The Golden Eagles held the Bobcats to a .124 hitting percentage, while hitting .280 themselves.

Marquette (2-0) will now travel west on I-94 to take on in-state rival No. 3 Wisconsin Sept. 2 at 8 pm CST.

This article was written by Jackson Gross. He can be reached at Jackson.Gross@marquette.edu or on Twitter @JacksonGrossMU.