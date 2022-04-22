The Reel Marquette 4/22

The weather is warming, the snow is melting away, new life is beginning to bloom . The crisp Milwaukee air is turning into a cool breeze and the sky is painted with spectacular sunsets. This can only mean one thing: spring is here! This month, the photo desk has decided to highlight our “best photo”. While it is hard for many of us to choose just one photo as our “best,” we hope that you enjoy our selections as many of these photos have a special story behind them that reminds us of a specific time or experience.

Collin Nawrocki, Staff Photographer