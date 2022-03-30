Bridgeman Flowers & Samari Price elected as MUSG President & Executive Vice President

The Marquette University Student Government announced today that Bridgeman Flowers Samari Price have been elected as MUSG President and Executive Vice President.

They are the first all Black ticket to be elected for these positions.

Academic Senators were also elected.

Samuel Turner was elected for MUSG Election Senator, Elsa Sanchez was elected for MUSG Nursing Senator and Amayah Brooks was elected for Arts & Sciences senator.

There were no registered candidates for MUSG Business Administration Senator, Communication Senator, Engineering Senator or Health Sciences Senator.

This story was written by Julia Abuzzahab. She can be reached at julianna.abuzzahab@marquette.edu