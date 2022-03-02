Fiscally fit with MU rec app

Regardless of age or level of experience, it’s important to stay active. The benefits of physical activity include reducing anxiety and improving sleep. However, gyms can be pricey and confusing for those who are just getting started.

Katelyn Hodgson is a first-year in the College of Arts & Sciences who said she wasn’t sure about working out until she found out about the MU Rec app. For Marquette students, the rec centers are already included in the cost of tuition, and the app is free to download and use.

“Classes are easy and accessible because there are so many options. I feel lost working out on my own, I have a hard time pushing myself out of my comfort zone,” Hodgson said.

The app contains a schedule that shows the dates and times of workouts. It also allows you to pick your instructor, and if you want to work out in-studio or virtually.

For some, working out can be intimidating. Marquette University’s recreation centers have guided workouts designed for those who might not know where to start or even those that feel more comfortable working out in groups. On the app, you can work out with friends and sign up for classes that may interest you. You can even choose which instructor to workout with, and they are usually also students. Hodgson recommends barre with Paige Munyon.

“My favorite guided workout is barre because I love the energy that Paige brings, she always has good music, a great attitude and makes working out fun,” Hodgson said.

A welcoming gym environment is important to make participants feel comfortable. Students are also encouraged to use the rec centers because it is cheaper than a gym membership, especially since it’s included in tuition.

Ryan Atkins, an adjunct professor of exercise sciences, explains why he thinks students should take advantage of the rec center.

Atkins teaches a two-credit PE elective. You can also find him in the Helfaer Rec Center instructing CrossFit, which he explains to be a high-intensity workout that uses bodyweight.

“Every time you come in, you get a different variety of workouts,” Atkins said.

This applies to many of the workouts offered. Although the general categories remain the same, the specific exercises vary, so each time you get something new.

Atkins also encourages students that trying their best is what matters. “Something I love to say is do what you can with what you got,” Atkins said.

Abby Ferraro, a first-year in the College of Health Sciences, guides spin classes at the Helfaer Rec Center. One of Ferraro’s favorite things about the workouts is the people she meets.

“Guiding workouts are absolutely amazing. A bunch of people come together, it’s such a great environment,” Ferraro said.

No matter your skill level, the MU Rec app offers a few guided workouts for you to try. You’re already paying for it so why not use it?

