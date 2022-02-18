Women’s lacrosse’s offense goes cold in second half leading to second straight loss

The Marquette women’s lacrosse team looked to get back on track after losing to Northwestern on Monday as they made the trip to the University of Louisville to take on the Cardinals. The Golden Eagles could not find enough offense as they would fall to Louisville by a score of 18-9.

It was a quarter of runs during the first frame as after junior midfielder Emma Soccodato scored to make it a 2-1 game. The Cardinals then responded with a 4-0 run to make it 6-1, capped off by a goal from Caroline Blalock with 4:15 left in the quarter.

Marquette would respond as first-year midfielder Meg Bireley and Soccodato combined for three goals to cut the deficit to 6-4 after the first quarter.

For Soccodato, it was her third hat trick of the season.

Senior midfielder Lydia Foust scored 34 seconds into the second quarter off a free position shot to make it a one goal game, 6-5.

The Cardinals defense would hold the Golden Eagles scoreless for the next 10 minutes, as Louisville went on a 5-0 run to break the game open 11-5.

Junior attacker Mary Schumar ended Marquette’s drought at the 4:37 mark of the quarter when she put one past Cardinals goalkeeper Juliana Pleck.

The Cardinals took a 12-6 lead into the locker rooms at halftime.

Louisville’s defense clamped down on Marquette’s offense in the third quarter only allowing one goal on four shots in the frame. Meanwhile for the Cardinals, they tacked on five more goals on 12 shots and took a 10-goal lead into the final stanza, 17-7.

It was more of the same in the fourth, as Louisville shutdown Marquette’s offense only allowed two goals in the frame and cruised to an 18-9 win.

Soccodato led the way for Marquette scoring three goals, all coming in the first quarter. Schumar and Bireley each had two in the loss.

It was the second game in a row that Rumsey was relieved in the second half by first-year goalkeeper Brynna Nixon. Nixon finished with nine saves on 15 shots while Rumsey had five saves on 27 shots.

Meanwhile for Louisville, Morris had four goals and an assist, leading the Cardinals in goals and points. Nakazawa also chipped in three goals.

Marquette (1-2) will now travel to Columbus, Ohio to face the Ohio State Buckeyes Sunday at 11 a.m. CST.

This story was written by Jackson Gross. He can be reached through email at jackson.gross@marquette.edu or on Twitter @JacksonGrossMU.