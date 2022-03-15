Women’s lacrosse drops first game of west coast trip to San Diego

Marquette women’s lacrosse opened up its two-game west coast road trip Tuesday night against San Diego State, looking for its fifth win of the season.

However, the Aztecs had other plans as they defeated the Golden Eagles 18-12 at Aztec Lacrosse Field.

San Diego State found the back of the net 15 seconds into the match when junior attacker Camdyn O’Donnell put one past Marquette graduate student goalkeeper Amanda Rumsey. Senior midfielder Courtney Robinson then followed up with a goal a minute later before O’Donnell netted two second to put the Aztecs up 3-0.

The Golden Eagles would then score four straight goals from Samantha Galvin, Elise Smigiel and Lydia Foust to take a 4-3 lead with 3:10 remaining in the first quarter. However, San Diego would score two goals in the final 2:35 to take a 5-4 lead.

San Diego State continued its momentum to open up the second quarter as it would score four more goals to increase its scoring run to 6-0 and lead to 9-4.

Despite outscoring the Aztecs 4-2 in the final nine minutes of the half, the Golden Eagles entered halftime with an 11-8 deficit. O’Donnell leading the way for San Diego State with five goals while Smigiel lead Marquette with three.

San Diego State would open the third quarter with another run, this time a 3-0 scoring span, but Marquette scored two goals late in the period to keep themselves in the game at 15-10. Graduate student attacker Kyra LaMott scored her 23rd goal of the season while Foust added her second goal of the game.

Both teams began the final stanza cold as neither scored in the first five minutes of the period. Following its drought, San Diego State scored back-to-back goals to bring back its lead to seven at 17-10.

Marquette finished with 22 turnovers in the match, whereas San Diego State finished with 15. The Golden Eagles led on draw controls with 21-13.

O’Donnell led San Diego State with 7 goals and had one assist.

Foust, Lamotte, and Soccodato each had two goals in the match for Marquette.

Rumsey ended the match with 14 saves on 42 shots, allowing 18 goals. San Diego State senior goalkeeper Sam Horan ended the match with 18 saves on 41 shots, allowing 12 goals.

Marquette (4-5) will now head to Eugene, Oregon to face the University of Oregon Sunday at 2 p.m. CST.

This article was written by Kelly Reilly. She can be reached at kelly.reilly@marquette.edu or found on Twitter @kellreillyyy.