BASELINE: McLaughlin scores 1500th career point in Marquette’s win over Georgetown

A balanced scoring approach, a one sided affair and a hitting a milestone mark were all on the forefront Friday night as the Marquette women’s basketball team dominated the Georgetown Hoyas 68-32 at the Al McGuire Center.

Here is a breakdown of the Golden Eagles’ win:

Game MVP: Karissa McLaughlin

Graduate student guard Karissa McLaughlin entered the night seven points shy of hitting another milestone in her already successful collegiate career.

With 2:21 left in the first quarter, McLaughlin would hit it as her then-third 3-pointer of the night scored her 1500th career point.

“It’s special, especially to do it at home in front of Marquette fans,” McLaughlin said. “This group is incredibly special and I know they have my back and I have theirs. It’s a great milestone and I’m very appreciative that they always find me.”

McLaughlin finished the night with seven 3-pointers, with six coming in the first half alone.

“It was great to see that ball go in the net for her,” Marquette women’s basketball head coach Megan Duffy said. “Thought we did a really good job finding her off of an offensive rebound”

With Georgetown running a zone defense, which McLaughlin noted she enjoys going against, she finished the night with 21 points, two assists and a rebound.

“I knew this one was going to be important for us to come out and execute a different type of style,” Mclaughlin said. “I say we came out strong and executed.”

Key Stats:

The Golden Eagles were able to close out the first half on a 28-6 run which led to the team’s largest halftime lead of the season at 25 points.

Marquette finished with 26 assists on 29 made baskets from the field.

Georgetown turned over the ball 20 times while shooting 12-for-52 from the field.

Notes:

The Golden Eagles are 9-0 when defending home court this season and 4-0 against BIG EAST opponents inside of the Al McGuire Center.

In her second straight start, sophomore guard Rose Nkumu finished with a career-high nine assists, five rebounds, four points and a career-high four steals.

It is the first time since Nov. 28, 2017 against Loyola Chicago that Marquette held an opponent to 32 points or less.

Marquette’s defense were able to hold the Hoyas leading scorer, Milan Bolden-Morris to just five points on 2-for-10 shooting. All other Georgetown players were held to six points or less.

Graduate student forward Lauren Van Kleunen notched her fifth career double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Marquette is now 23-4 against Georgetown all-time.

Quote of the Day:

Duffy ended her press conference thanking the fans for their support and turnout over the last two games.

“Just really thrilled with the fans coming out supporting our women right now. Had some momentum against DePaul and thought we had another great crowd tonight getting into it and just the energy from students and we are not even in school yet to people out in our community. It’s great to see them supporting our team and it definitely gives us a second boost of energy as well.”

Next Up:

Marquette (11-4, 4-2 BIG EAST)) will conclude their three-game home stand against the Villanova Wildcats (8-6, 2-3 BIG EAST) on Sunday at 1 p.m. CST.

