Reel Marquette 12/18

As the semester comes to an end, and we prepare for the holidays, this time of year can seem quite stressful. This month, the photo desk chose to showcase the photography work of other staff members on the Wire. Landscapes, animals and plants are just some of the photos you will see displayed in the gallery. If you are traveling home for the break or still recovering from finals, take a moment to look through some photos of places you may recognize and some new ones, too.

Isable Bonebrake, Executive Photo Editor