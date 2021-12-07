A&E holiday favorites

The playlist can be found at the Marquette Wire Radio’s Spotify @marquetteuniversityradio.

With the fall semester coming to an end, the darkness coming sooner, and the new year approaching, the holiday season is in full effect. And regardless of whatever winter holiday you celebrate, there’s a song or movie that anyone can enjoy.

So if you need something to watch or listen to, we got you covered! Here are the Arts & Entertainment desk’s favorite holiday songs and movies.

Rashad Alexander, A&E Assistant Editor

A few years ago, I discovered that the pop group *NSYNC had released a Christmas album back in 1998, “Home for Christmas.” I was familiar with the group’s music, so I knew I had some catching up to do when I found their Christmas album. “Home for Christmas” just has that great 90s vibe and will for sure be on repeat for me this holiday season. I suggest checking out “The Only Gift” and “All I Want is You (This Christmas)” on the project.

One of my favorite Christmas movies growing up was “Elf.” Looking back on it, Will Ferrell being a grown man and playing as an elf is actually hilarious. The film is silly, but it is definitely a great Christmas comedy and just brings out the kid in me whenever I watch it. However, the scene where Buddy is eating spaghetti with candy in it disgusts me to this day.

Randi Haseman, A&E Executive Editor

“I liked the Santa Clause movies, especially the one about Jack Frost because it’s so fun and it’s a cool concept,” Randi said.

Another Christmas movie she enjoys is “Grandma Got Ran Over By a Reindeer.”

“(The movie) is so funny for no reason. There’s such a big emphasis on hating fruitcake in Christmas movies, which is funny because I’ve never had fruitcake and I wouldn’t even know where to buy one,” Randi said.

Randi’s favorite Christmas song is “There’s No Place Like (Home for the Holidays).”

“I have a pretty big family but we always have a family Christmas before actual Christmas. I get to see a ton of my cousins and aunts and uncles that I don’t really see when I’m at school and this song reminds me of that,” Randi said.

Patrick Curran, A&E Assistant TV Producer

Patrick’s favorite Christmas song is “Underneath The Tree” by Kelly Clarkson. His favorite Christmas movie is “Home Alone.”

“Not only is it my favorite Christmas movie, but it is my favorite movie of all time,” Patrick said.

Kim Cook, A&E Assistant Editor

Kim’s Christmas tradition is watching “The Polar Express” with her family.

“While the animation is weird and sometimes a little creepy, I have always enjoyed taking the time to relax and spent quality time with my mom and sister,” Kim said. “The movie has always been special to us. And no matter how busy each of our schedules get, we always have that one night together.”

Kim’s favorite Christmas song is Wham!’s “Last Christmas.”

“This song is a perfect classic and while it may not be the happiest Christmas song, it has still made its way to the top of my personal Christmas playlist for no reason other than the fact that it is just that good,” Kim said.

Ryan Hagan, A&E Executive TV Producer

Ryan’s Christmas tradition is watching “It’s A Wonderful Life” on Christmas Eve.

“It’s special because we (his family) have a shared love of it. And to us, it’s like a summary of life as a series of events you need to recognize as beautiful, even in hard times. It’s a great way to cap off the season,” Ryan said.

Izzy Fonfara Drewel, A&E Reporter

Izzy’s favorite Christmas movie is “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

“My mom and I always argue which version of this movie is the best, and I’m a firm believer that the live action version is the best one,” Izzy said.

Izzy’s favorite Christmas song is “Carol of the Bells” by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

“The music is insane, and it reminds me of all the Christmas light shows I’ve seen while growing up,” Izzy said.

Check out the playlist on Spotify.

This story was written by Rashad Alexander. He can be reached at rashad.alexander@marquette.edu.