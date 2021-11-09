From Oklahoma to Marquette, Kuath looks to bring knowledge and experience

Graduate student forward Kur Kuath’s introduction to Marquette men’s basketball head coach Shaka Smart began even before this spring when he decided to transfer to Milwaukee.

Kuath matched up against Smart at least twice per season for the last three years when both were in the Big 12 Conference at Oklahoma and Texas, respectively.

The 6-foot-10 forward said once Smart took the head coaching job at Marquette, he and assistant coach Cody Hatt reached out to him through the NCAA Transfer Portal saying they were interested in him.

Kuath said the decision to join Smart’s program was an easy one.

“Them being opposing coaches over at Texas when I was at Oklahoma, I was playing against them and really liked their style of play and everything they did about their program,” Kuath said. “I felt really comfortable in the relationship with them.”

Last season for the Sooners Kuath started in 15 of the team’s 27 games and averaged 5.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocked shots in 17.1 minutes.

While Kuath continues to learn Marquette’s style of play, he said Smart’s defense —which features intense full-court pressure that rattles the opponent’s options and causes turnovers— fits with his own style of play.

“He’s got a big emphasis on defense and that’s what my game is (surrounded) around a lot,” Kuath said.

Smart said heading into the season, Kuath’s role is set as the team’s starting center.

“I want Kur to walk around like he’s 10 feet tall in terms of the mindset that he has and the confidence he has in who he is as a player and the way he impacts his teammates,” Smart said. “The role for Kur is to protect the rim, spread the floor, rebound, block shots and get in and out of screens very fast.”

Meanwhile Kuath said he envisions his role as a team-minded player.

“(To) play hard,” Kuath said. “I try to play my hardest on both sides of the ball to help my team get a win. I do whatever it takes to help my guys out in any ways I can.”

With being the lone upper level player among the team’s forwards, Kuath said he is looking to bring his experiences from the Big 12 and NCAA Tournament to the unit.

“Being a young team, there’s a lot that they can learn and a lot I can teach them,” Kuath said. “I feel like I’m bringing that go hard everyday mentality because it is my last year and I want to bring out the best in my team to help everybody have a successful season.”

The South Sudan native brings versatility to the center position for Smart as he is able to block, shoot and pass.

“I’ve always been taught to have a good shot, pass it up for a better shot but I’m always just trying to help my teammates get in better position to score as well,” Kuath said. “I feel like with my skills and things that I’ve learned throughout the years is that as a post (player), when you get the ball in the paint, it tends to collapse the defense and usually the weak side. It’s always (been) something I’ve worked on.”

Kuath racked up four blocks, six defensive rebounds and a steal in Marquette’s 98-40 exhibition win over Division II Bowie State Nov. 4.

Redshirt first-year guard Tyler Kolek said Kuath’s blocking ability is huge to what the Golden Eagles hope to accomplish this season.

“His shot blocking really helps us,” Kolek said. “I can pressure the ball, maybe I’ll get beat (but) I know he’s back there ready to protect the rim. He defends really well. It’s great to have him back there.”

Redshirt first-year forward Justin Lewis said going up against Kuath in practice is challenging.

“Kur is tough,” Lewis said. “You can try to dunk on him as many times as you want (but) it won’t end up good.”

With the 2021-22 season starting up, Kuath said he has sights on silverware for the Golden Eagles, and maybe even himself.

“My biggest goal is trying to win BIG EAST Defensive Player of the Year. “Also winning the BIG EAST Championship and (then) a March Madness Championship because that’s always something that has been my main goal,” Kuath said.

This article was written by John Leuzzi. He can be reached at john.leuzzi@marquette.edu or on Twitter @JohnLeuzziMU.