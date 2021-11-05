Volleyball earns win No. 20 of season in victory over Seton Hall

Marquette volleyball celebrates after a point in its 1-3 loss to Creighton Oct. 29.

Marquette women’s volleyball earned win No. 20 of the season defeating Seton Hall in four sets (25-21, 23-25, 25-18, 25-22) Friday night at Walsh Gymnasium.

Both teams battled back and forth to begin set one. Then the Golden Eagles put together a 6-3 run to take a 16-12 lead. First-year Jenna Reitsma capped off the set with a kill to give Marquette the 25-21 set victory.

After building a 8-5 early lead in set two, Marquette found itself in a 14-9 deficit after Seton Hall went on a 9-1 run. The Golden Eagles fought back to bring the margin within one but the Pirates scored two of the three last points in the frame to even the match at one a piece.

Marquette dominated from start to finish in set three taking it 25-18.

Set fourth and final set was slightly contensted, with the largest lead coming from the Golden Eagles at four. Traiking 21-17 down the stretch, Seton Hall outscored Marquette with a 4-1 run to make it a one point game, 22-21.

After a timeout, Marquette scored three of the last four points with the set ending on a kill from graduate student Savannah Rennie.

Graduate students Hope Werch and Taylor Wolf lead the way for the Golden Eagles with 14 kills each.Werch would add on four more service aces to push her career service ace record to 183.

Vanden Berg tacked on 12 kills, six total blocks and five digs on the night.

Meanwhile for Seton Hall, they were lead by sophomore Tsvetelina Ilieva who finished with 11 kills and hit .348% on 23 attempts.

Next up for Marquette (20-4, 11-2 BIG EAST) will be a trip to Queens to face St. John’s Saturday at 3 p.m. CST.

This article was written by Jackson Gross. He can be reached at jackson.gross@marquette.edu or on Twitter @JacksonGrossMU.