April 30, 2021
Graphic designed by Grace Pionek.
Summer is just around the corner. Can you feel it?
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
Arts & Entertainment
Wire Featured
Remembering the legacy of DMX, Earl Simmons
Pride playlist: Songs to listen to by LQBTQ+ artists
Fun activities to do in Milwaukee this spring
ARSENEAU: “Antigone” brings captivating outdoor theater to campus
The Dogg Haus on Wells St. closes its doors for good
Students share thoughts on road, building construction
Members of the Marquette community celebrate Ramadan
The Reel Marquette
Fashion Friday: NAACP Image Awards 2021
ALEXANDER: Black creators deserve more recognition
Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University
© 2021 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in