Marquette, Butler draw in Indianapolis

First-year forward Beto Soto looks on during the squad’s game against Loyola Chicago earlier this season. Soto had the best scoring opportunity of the day for the Golden Eagles on Wednesday afternoon (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

The Marquette men’s soccer team could not find the back of the net Wednesday afternoon, as the Golden Eagles (4-1-1, 1-1-1 BIG EAST) and Butler Bulldogs (1-4-1, 1-0-1 BIG EAST) played their way to a scoreless draw in Indianapolis.

It was the fifth time in six games this season that Marquette found themselves sweating it out in overtime, but this time the Golden Eagles could not find that magic touch, as neither team could break the deadlock.

Although the Bulldogs were in control for most of the 120 minutes, Marquette found itself still in the game thanks to the strong play of its defense and sophomore goalkeeper Chandler Hallwood.

Hallwood tied his career-high with seven saves on the afternoon as recorded Marquette’s fourth clean sheet of the season to deny Butler of back-to-back wins.

Marquette’s best chance of the day also started from Hallwood, as the sophomore transfer rocketed a ball across the pitch that found first-year attacker Beto Soto in stride. Soto placed a beautiful ball in the top left corner, but Butler goalkeeper Gabriel Gjergji made a diving save to deny the Golden Eagles’ hope of escaping with a road victory.

The Bulldogs outshot the Golden Eagles 21-8 and won a total of 14 corner kicks compared to only five from MU.

Marquette now continues its BIG EAST campaign against the Xavier Musketeers March 17 at 11 a.m. at Valley Fields.

This story was written by Sam Arco. He can be reached at sam.arco@marquette.edu or on Twitter @sam_i_am119.