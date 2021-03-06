Marquette takes home win in first match on road

Lukas Sunesson (9) makes his way past the Creighton defense in the squad’s match with the Bluejays on Feb. 20. The junior forward had two goals in Saturday afternoon’s 3-1 win against the DePaul Blue Demons (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

Junior forward Lukas Sunesson scored two goals to lead the Marquette Golden Eagles (4-1, 1-1 BIG EAST) to their first win on the road over the DePaul Blue Demons (0-2-2, 0-2 BIG EAST) on Saturday afternoon.

First-year forward Beto Soto also tacked on a goal in the 3-1 victory. Junior midfielder Matthew Brickman was credited with the lone goal for the Blue Demons after Marquette redshirt first-year defender Jonathan Robinson scored an own goal in the 20th minute.

Despite being outshot 9-3 in the first half, the Golden Eagles made the most of their opportunities with two of those shots coming on goal. DePaul was able to place five shots on goal, but redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Chandler Hallwood and the Marquette defense prevented the Blue Demons from building any momentum. Hallwood finished the day with four saves and played the entire 90 minutes.

The Golden Eagles acted as aggressors throughout the entire match, totaling 21 fouls, and yellow cards were given to redshirt senior defender Oliver Posarelli and redshirt sophomore forward AJ Franklin.

Junior DePaul defender Michael Lantry was also assessed a yellow card and it proved to be crucial, as it gave Marquette the free kick in the 71st minute that Soto scored on. It was the first-year’s second goal of the season after he scored the game-winning goal on Feb. 3 against Loyola Chicago.

The Blue Demons had plenty of opportunities to score in the second half, but they were just never able to find the back of the net.

DePaul posted five shots following halftime, none of which were on goal. They also had three corner kicks in the final 45 minutes of play, but could not get anything going to even up the score.

The Golden Eagles will now travel to Indianapolis for a match with the Butler Bulldogs (1-4, 1-0 BIG EAST) on March 10 at 2 p.m. Central Standard Time.

This story was written by Nick Galle. He can be reached at nicholas.galle@marquette.edu or on Twitter @thenickgalle.