BREAKING: Third floor of O’Donnell Hall in quarantine after a “cluster” of COVID-19 cases

The third floor of O’Donnell Hall will be transported to a nearby campus quarantine location for 14 days after a cluster of COVID-19 cases occurred among O’Donnell residents.

The residents will be transported Friday night and will stay in quarantine until 7 a.m., March 20. All residents are required to quarantine in the near-campus location, even if they received a negative COVID-19 test. The decision was made in coordination with the Milwaukee Health Department, according to a news release.

The cluster was identified through on-campus testing.

All first and second-floor residents in O’Donnell who were not in the mandatory COVID-19 testing group this week will be required to take a test Monday. However, residents who provide proof of a positive test within the past 90 days will not be retested.

First and second-floor O’Donnell residents who test positive will also be taken to a “university identified isolation space,” the news release said.

The university is working to provide additional aid for O’Donnell’s third-floor residents while in quarantine.

“The university is coordinating pastoral care, academic services, such as virtual tutoring, and mental health resources through the Counseling Center for O’Donnell Hall third floor residents in quarantine,” the news release said.

