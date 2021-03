This week’s edition of Reel Marquette showcases something we haven’t seen in a while on campus: colors.

Throughout the cold winter in Milwaukee, we’ve become accustomed to seeing bleak grays and browns every day. As springtime inches closer and closer, small pops of color will begin appearing on campus once again.

Blooming flowers and budding trees are among the first sights of spring that will signal warmer weather approaching on campus.

Isabel Bonebrake, staff photographer