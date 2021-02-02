Fans possible according to Milwaukee Health Department

For the first time all year, Marquette and other universities have the opportunity to admit a limited amount of fans into sporting events.

In a City of Milwaukee Health Department media release, the city says a limited amount of fans are able to observe each event, assuming the COVID-19 safety plan is filed and approved by the City’s Health Department first.

“Only two observers or fans are allowed per participant during recreation activities. Organizations may request approval for more than two observers or fans per participant by submitting a COVID safety plan to be filed with and approved by the City of Milwaukee Health Department,” the statement said on page seven.

The order was signed on Tuesday and released around 2 p.m. Central Standard Time.

Jeff Fleming, representative from the City of Milwaukee Communications and Media Relations, said Marquette or any other university could allow fans, assuming they submit a plan.

“Yes, with the caveat that Marquette or any university could submit a safety plan for health department approval, and that could allow many more fans,” Fleming said in an email.

Marquette men’s basketball head coach Steve Wojciechowski said after the Butler game he hopes that the players’ families would be able allowed to games, especially after all of the tough times the players have gone through.

“Our guys have gone through extreme isolation. We’ve talked to them enough about the right things to do and the wrong things to do and they’re oftentimes alone,” Wojciechowski said. “Our guys have done a great job with that and I’m proud of them and I’m hopeful their families get to be there with them.”

Marquette now has the opportunity to make a decision regarding admitting fans into games.

This story was written by Bryan Geenen. He can be reached at bryan.geenen@marquette.edu or on Twitter @BryanGeenen.