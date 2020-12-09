LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A brighter future

As a history major, who graduated from Marquette in 2006, I was taught that history is like a piece of steel, hard to scratch anything on it and impossible once you get it there to erase. 2020 will forever be one of those years etched in steel.

COVID-19 has touched all of us in one way or the other. For me, I lost a former high school teacher, Mr. Paul Logan last spring to this most unforgiving disease and most recently, in early December, the invisible enemy entered my home. The unrelenting hits of 2020 have caused all of us to bend close to or past our limits. I realize that I am not alone in this struggle and you should know that too. Since the end is in sight, 2021 is sure to be a better year for all of humanity, but in the meantime, during this holiday season, while you are home on break, let’s remember the actions we should all take to ensure brighter days ahead.

First and foremost, we must continue to focus on our own self-care, and one of the most important ways to do this is by giving to others during this most difficult time. Whether it is a text, a smile, a letter, your time or even prayer, thinking of others and being charitable to our fellow humans is the greatest gift we can give, which in turn benefits everyone involved. There is no greater life force, not money, career accomplishments, nor material possessions, than loving thy neighbor as thyself.

Just the other day, as I was walking in my neighborhood, I bumped into an elderly gentleman who looked despondent. We had talked before, but I had not seen this man in a month or two. After calling him by name, I wished him a Merry Christmas and asked him how he was doing. His response surprised me, he explained that his sister had passed away from COVID-19 in early November. I offered my condolences and told him he was a good man. These were not hollow words, I meant them and that evening I made it a point to pray for his recovery.

Being a good person and doing the right thing, right now is all that matters. Do I fall short of this objective? Yes. Will I fall short in the future? Yes. Despite these limits, we must always remember we have the power over the way we treat ourselves and others. This is a defining moment for all of us and we must, now more than ever, embody what it means to be altruistic. So let’s waste no more time defining what a good person is, let’s be one.

In order to make 2021 a better year, let us always remember Proverbs 11:25: “A generous person will prosper; whoever refreshes others will be refreshed.”

This story was written by Cassidy McGowan, a Marquette alum who volunteered to write this letter. He is not a staff member for the Wire.

To submit a letter to the editor, email Executive Opinions Editor Alex Garner at alexandra.garner@marquette.edu and copy Managing Editor of the Marquette Tribune Annie Mattea and Executive Director Natallie St. Onge on those emails. They can be reached at anne.mattea@marquette.edu and natallie.stonge@marquette.edu.