Marquette sees single highest day of positive COVID-19 cases

Forty-two positive cases of COVID-19 were reported on campus Nov. 5, making it the single highest day of positive coronavirus cases on campus since the start of the semester.

Of those 42 positive cases, 40 were students and two were faculty or staff members.

Over the last two days, Marquette University has seen a total of 51 positive cases on campus.

The Marquette School of Dentistry’s entire second-year class was recently put into quarantine after concerns of COVID-19 exposure occurred last weekend. The exposure occurred off campus and not in a clinical setting. It is not confirmed as to how many second-year students tested positive.

As of Nov. 5, the positive 7-day average is 32%.

Marquette still remains at a “moderate” level as of Nov. 6. There has been a total of 617 positive cases on campus since Aug. 21.

This story was written by Natallie St. Onge. She can be reached at natallie.stonge@marquette.edu.