School of Dentistry second-year class takes cautionary quarantine

Members of the Marquette School of Dentistry’s second-year class have been put into quarantine after concerns of potential exposure to COVID-19 occurred last weekend.

Exposure to COVID-19 occurred off of campus and not in a clinical setting.

Students will be quarantined from activities on campus and inside clinics.

“Upon learning of the exposure, the Dental School moved swiftly to take this pre-emptive measure,” University Spokesperson Chris Stolarski, said. “Testing is underway and all students are adhering to the university’s self-isolation guidelines.”

The exact number of positive tests among the second-year dental students remains unknown, along with the number of students put in quarantine.

This story is developing.

This story was written by Benjamin Wells. He can be reached at benjamin.wells@marquette.edu