Flu shots are available on campus through Nov. 10

Students will be able to get free flu shots, administered by Marquette students.

Flu shots will be made available free this year to undergraduate students and employees on campus who have MU medical insurance. The College of Nursing is continuing to provide the service and is putting in place extra safety measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Flu shots will be administered in the Alumni Memorial Union Lunda room or the Helfaer Rec Center tennis courts at various times throughout each week up until Nov. 10.

Flu shots were made available Sept. 22.

“We have partnered with the College of Nursing who provide us with Juniors and Senior students to assist in the vaccine administration”, Lynda Connor, a staff nurse said.

Due to COVID-19, the medical clinic has had to make some changes to their normal operations in order to maintain student safety.

“I would say the spacing and protective equipment are the big changes. We also decreased crowds because this year, they’re all by appointment only,” Christie Shaw, an associate professor in the College of Nursing, said.

Students who would like a flu shot can sign up to schedule an appointment online through the Medical Clinic website by clicking the day they would like to schedule their shot on.

“There are probably at least 10 to 12 feet between each station and all of the nursing students who were administering the flu shots had a level 3 mask, which is hospitable grade and they all had face shields. They all wash their hands in between every single one,” Shaw said.

Shaw is responsible for scheduling nursing students to administer the vaccinations. Nursing students and the Medical Clinic have been taking precautions to preserve the health and safety of all students throughout the vaccination process.

With flu season approaching and the COVID-19 pandemic still prevalent, the medical clinic stresses the importance of getting a flu shot.

“The flu kills tens of thousands of people in the US each year. When coupled with the effects of COVID-19, the Marquette Medical Clinic cannot stress enough the importance for each member of our community to get a flu shot,” Connor said.

In an effort to stop the spread of any infection, the College of Nursing is requiring its students and faculty to take protective measures.

“Our students and nursing faculty are required to get flu shots every year,” Sandi Van Heuvel, the assistant dean for undergraduate programs in the College of Nursing, said.

Even though there is a possibility of the spread of COVID-19, nursing students are still signing up to give flu shots.

“The students understand good protective behaviors and there is no hesitancy with our nursing students at all about signing up. They have been amazing,” Shaw said.

Not only have nursing students been signing up, but there have also been too many nursing students willing to provide the service, Shaw said.

“The notice went out to the students on a Sunday night by 10 p.m., that’s when our director of student services sent it out. When I checked it at 6 a.m. Monday morning, they were all filled. I have at least 40 students on a waitlist who want to give injections who weren’t able to sign up,” Shaw said.

Shaw explained how other students in the College of Nursing are contributing their part, even if they are not administering vaccinations.

“The more junior nursing students, the ones that are freshman and sophomore and people who have not been in clinical yet, we have them taking temperatures and checking people in, collecting paperwork and things like that,” Shaw said.

The College of Nursing and the Marquette Medical Clinic want students and faculty to understand the importance of getting a flu shot this year.

“As COVID 19 continues to threaten our health, anything we can do to lessen the chance of adding another infection into the mix is critical. So if you don’t usually get a flu shot, now’s a good time to start. And if flu vaccination is a normal annual practice for you, you can feel good knowing that your healthy choice has even more value this year,” Connor said.

This story was written by Megan Woolard. She can be reached at megan.woolard@marquette.edu.