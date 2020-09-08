COVID-19 BLOG: This all feels odd

As the 2020 fall semester begins, we reflect on our time during quarantine. This blog was written April 3, 2020.

It feels a bit odd to sit here and write down my thoughts about everything that’s happening right now. Obviously all of our lives changed in the matter of minutes, but it’s hard not to think about the lives of people that didn’t really change. It’s hard to grasp the idea of what these outstanding and brave health care workers are doing. It’s so unbelievable to think about having to go into work and treat a patient with COVID-19, yet so many across the world are doing it, and they should be celebrated like the true heroes they are.

For me personally, I have mostly been at home. It’s been nice to spend time with my dad and my dog. My dog is loving all of the attention she’s been getting. I’ve been watching a lot of TV, especially rewatching Game of Thrones, one of my better decisions lately. I’ve been trying to keep up with classes, moving online has been pretty strange, but it’s better than nothing I guess. Not being able to see all my friends here at home is hard; the one time everyone is back from school, we are not allowed to hangout. I also miss seeing all my friends and co-workers from school. We haven’t been able to meet in person or physically do our work in Johnston Hall, but I am proud of all of the work people are doing to keep the community informed on everything going on in the world.

Hopefully we will be back in the school in the fall, seniors I feel so bad for you, we’re thinking about you guys. I think it’s important for everyone to take some time and reflect about what’s going on. It’s crucial to think critically in times like these, and I think it would benefit all of us to just stop and think about something you appreciate or something you want to change. This is a great time for all of that.

Be safe, wash your hands, and hopefully we’ll all be back on campus before you know it.