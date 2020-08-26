First Lady Melania Trump says husband will ‘carry us through again’ on second night of RNC

Melania Trump wrapped up the second night of the RNC with a speech. Screenshot from RNC livestream.

First lady Melania Trump wrapped up the second night of the Republican National Convention.

She first thanked the supporters, who took “a chance on the businessman who had never worked in politics.”

“We know it was you who elected him to be commander in chief and we know it is you who will carry us through again,” Trump said.

Trump proceeded to talk about the COVID-19 pandemic, offering her sympathy to those who have lost loved ones and those who are sick. Trump said the administration will not stop until a vaccine is available for everyone. She thanked healthcare professionals, frontline workers, and teachers for their work during this time.

“It is in times like this that we will look back and tell our grandchildren that with your kindness and compassion, strength and determination, we were able to store the promise of our future,” Trump said.

In her speech, Trump discussed how she has been able to achieve her own American dream. Trump grew up in Slovenia. She thanked her parents for how hard they worked to ensure their family could “live and prosper in America.”

Trump discussed her process of studying to become an American citizen.

“As an immigrant and a very independent woman, I understand what a privilege it is to live here and to enjoy the freedoms and opportunities that we have,” Trump said.

Later, she said she had no words to describe how honored, humbled, and fortunate she is to serve as the first lady, recounting some of her experiences over the last four years.

Trump recalled her visits with children and families in hospitals and schools. “These families are a testament to what faith and medicine, strength in science can do,” Trump said.

She also spoke upon her visit to Rome and shared the story of the child she met there.

“The common thread in all of these challenging situations is the resolve to help one another,” Trump said. “I recognize the stories I just told about people who survive extraordinary circumstances, but Donald and I are also inspired by the millions of Americans who wake up each day with a simple yet courageous goal of providing for their families and keeping them safe.”

She said that her husband “loves this country and he knows how to get things done.”

Be Best, Trump’s organization that advocates for youth’s well being with a focus on cyberbullying and drug use, is “teaching youth about the importance of their well-being both mentally and physically.”

“Helping children is not a political goal, it is our moral imperative,” she said.

Furthermore, Trump spoke upon the racial unrest in the United States, urging the audience to remember that “we are all one community, comprised of many races, religions, and ethnicities. Our diverse and storied history is what makes our country strong, and yet, we still have so much to learn from one another.”

Trump asked people to take a pause and look at things from all perspectives. She also asked that people “stop the violence and looting being done in the name of justice.”

She went on to discuss her plans for the next four years if she continues to be the first lady, emphasizing her focus on drug use. Trump also stated that she will encourage education and the support of children’s individual needs.

As she wrapped up her speech, Trump said that she did not want to attack the other side, offering some final endorsements of her husband.

“Donald wants to keep your family safe, he wants to help your family succeed. He wants nothing more than for the country to prosper and he doesn’t waste time playing politics,” she stated.

This story was written by Grace Dawson. She can be reached at grace.dawson@marquette.edu.