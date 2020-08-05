Class of 2020’s graduation cancelled

A virtual Mass in honor of the Class of 2020 will be held Aug. 29.

The university has decided to cancel its Aug. 30 graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020, according to a university news release.

“In the most prudent interests of public health, we have made the difficult decision to cancel all in-person Commencement events for the year,” the news release said.

Originally scheduled for May 23, graduation ceremonies were postponed to Aug. 30 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The new release said that based on feedback from a student survey, there are no plans for a virtual ceremony.

However, the university will still have opportunities for graduates to celebrate, according to the news release.

“The Commencement planning team has continued its thoughtful and diligent work so that we can still celebrate this month and also bring you a special event to come together with friends and classmates next year,” the news release said.

A virtual Mass will be held Saturday, Aug. 29 at 4 p.m. in honor of the Class of 2020. In addition, an “online collage” will go live August 28 and students will be able to add to by publicly posting a picture of themselves wearing “Marquette or academic regalia” to Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #MUGrad2020 and a video that will be released August 30 “featuring some familiar faces from around campus” will be available for recent graduates to partake in.

A special one-year reunion weekend for the Class of 2020 is scheduled for June 4-6, 2021.

This story was written by Kelli Arseneau. She can be reached at kelli.arseneau@marquette.edu.