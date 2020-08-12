Guide to Watching the DNC

The DNC will take place over four nights, with programming from 8-10 p.m.

Online viewing of the 2020 Democratic Convention will be especially important this year as the major event has since shifted to a nearly all virtual event. Once set for taking place in Fiserv Forum, to then being pushed back to August and downsized to the Wisconsin Center due to the coronavirus pandemic, people can watch speeches from politicians in the comfort of their homes.

The DNC’s website will serve as a main source for watching the difference caucuses and the main event. People can watch prerecorded clips on the website and stream the event once it airs Aug. 17-20. The event and its main speeches will be 8-10 p.m. CT.

People can also RSVP to attend a virtual caucus meeting. A full schedule of events can be found on the DNC website.

For television viewing, the DNC has worked to make a custom OTT app that is available for download on Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV. This app will livestream the broadcasts of DNC events and will also keep edited footage available for viewing after the convention is over. This livestream app will also feature convention highlights and recaps and is being made in partnership with Endavo.

Along with the website and app, local and national television stations like Fox News, CNN and MSNBC will be offering coverage of the events as well.

This story was written by Grace Dawson. She can be reached at grace.dawson@marquette.edu.