A Conversation with James Stapleton of An American Tale

James Stapleton, solo artist known as An American Tale, will be releasing his self-titled album on September 18, 2020. This is the artwork for his single "Semicolon", which will be featured on the record.

Last week, I had the pleasure of chatting with local Milwaukee solo artist James Stapleton, the face of An American Tale. We talked about his upcoming record drop, singles to be released, Buddhism, and so much more. James also played a few tracks from the album at our most recent Battle of the Bands. Listen to the full podcast below to hear all he has to say.

Stay tuned for his self-titled album which will be released on September 18, 2020. For more information on James, check out his website at simpletonmusic.info/anamericantale.