COVID-19 BLOG: A world of impact

I was at a Cody’s Roadhouse in Bradenton, Florida, when things escalated.

The NBA had just announced that the season would be put on hiatus. The cancellation of the NCAA basketball tournament and the suspension of the MLB season was soon to follow.

I still was under the impression that people were overreacting. All I had been hearing around me was that COVID-19 wasn’t any worse than the standard flu. Now I find myself weeks into self-quarantine, struggling to meet the expectations of my online classes and afraid that there won’t just be one more month of this. All I seem able to do is keep wondering if things will ever get back to normal.

During this time, I’ve thought a lot about my impact. Now more than ever, it’s easy to make an impact.

The simple choice to stay inside or go out into public may very well hold a world of impact. When staying inside means potentially saving lives, it’s easy to do the right thing. And when I feel alone, angry or sad, I think of the doctors working 12-hour or longer shifts who can’t hug their children when they finally get home. I think of the people who have lost someone during this pandemic. I think of the people who are burdened with the worry of whether they have enough money to make do for however long this lasts.

It’s important for me to acknowledge that I’m more than well off, especially at a time like this. I may have to stay inside more than I like and make sure to keep my distance, but I’m with family, I’m lucky enough to continue my education and I have a plethora of Netflix shows readily available to me.

I’m counting my blessings, knowing many people don’t have any to count right now. It shouldn’t have taken a global pandemic but I’m now more aware than ever that I am able to and should do good for others more often.

