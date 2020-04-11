Simple recipes to make at home

Skyler Chun, Executive A&E Editor|April 11, 2020

Cooking from home can be a fun and productive way to spend your time in quarantine. Photo via Flickr

While being quarantined at home all day, cooking can be a good way to release stress and do something new and creative. These four recipes include a variety of ways to make meals or snacks that are particularly geared for our new lifestyle changes, such as constantly being at home, cooking more often and maybe finding new things to do while in quarantine. Hopefully they serve as a fun way of trying something different during this new reality.

Skillet chicken and ravioli

Having to live and work from home all day can be hard for many, especially when cooking meals for yourself or a family. This chicken and ravioli recipe from Food Network only requires one skillet and yields four servings in 30 minutes.

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

Salt and pepper

1 9-ounce package of cheese ravioli

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus extra for drizzling

1 1/4 pounds skinless, boneless chicken breasts

8 ounces white mushrooms, cut in half

1 cup cherry tomatoes, cut in half

2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1/3 cup low-sodium chicken broth

2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese

1/4 cup parsley, basil or both

Directions:
  1. Boil ravioli in a pot of salted water. Drain the noodles, drizzle olive oil and toss.
  2. Cut the chicken breast into small chunks and season with salt and pepper. Put 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a nonstick skillet over medium to high heat.
  3. Add the chicken and wait for about 2 minutes until it begins turning brown. Continue to cook and stir for 1 more minute, then put it on a separate plate.
  4. Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil in the skillet. Add mushrooms and leave undisturbed for a few minutes. Season with salt when mushrooms begins to brown. Cook and stir for about 3 more minutes or until soft.
  5. Stir in the tomatoes, garlic and vinegar. Cook until the tomatoes soften.
  6. Add the chicken back into the skillet, then add the ravioli, chicken broth and parmesan cheese. Continue to stir and place heat at a simmer until chicken is fully cooked. Top it off with parsley, and you will have a delicious meal to serve your entire family or to use for leftovers!

Tuna casserole

This simple 5-ingredient recipe, found on the All Recipes website, includes many items that are commonly found in the pantry. Hopefully, it can be made without a trip to the grocery store.

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients:

3 cups macaroni noodles

1 can (5 ounces) canned tuna

1 can (10.75 ounces) condensed cream of chicken soup

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1.5 cups fried onions

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 F.
  2. Mix the macaroni, tuna and condensed soup together in a 9 by 13-inch baking dish and sprinkle cheese on top.
  3. Bake for about 25 minutes. Top with friend onions and bake for 5 more minutes.

Chia seed pudding

Tired of eating frozen food or instant ramen everyday? Food Network’s Giada De Laurentiis’ chia seed pudding is not only healthy and easy to make but can also be eaten for a breakfast, snack or dessert.

Total time: 40 minutes

Ingredients:

1 cup vanilla-flavored unsweetened almond milk

1 cup plain Greek yogurt

2 tablespoons maple syrup (preferably Grade B) and 4 teaspoons for serving

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup chia seeds

1 pint chopped strawberries

1/4 cup toasted, sliced almonds

Directions:

  1. In a medium bowl, gently whisk the almond milk, yogurt, maple syrup, vanilla extract and 1/8 teaspoon salt until blended. Whisk the chia seeds in with everything else and let it sit for 30 minutes.
  2. Stir again, cover and refrigerate overnight.
  3. The next day, toss the berries with 4 more teaspoons of maple syrup in a medium-sized bowl. Mix in the almonds.
  4. Spoon the pudding into small bowls or glasses. Top it off with the berry mixture and serve.

Chocolate mug cake

With all the uncertainty in the world right now, it is important to still treat yourself every once in a while. A simple mug cake, which can be made in just minutes, can be a good way to de-stress and take a break from responsibilities.

Ingredients:

1/4 cup all-

1/8 teaspoon baking soda

1/8 teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons milk

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 tablespoon water

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions:

  1. Mix all dry ingredients (flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking soda and salt) in a microwave-safe mug.
  2. Stir in all wet ingredients (milk, canola oil, water and vanilla extract) into the mug.
  3. Microwave for about 1 minute and 45 seconds or until cake is cooked in the middle.

