Fashion Fridays: Quarantine Chic

Are you just dying to get out of sweatpants? Tired of the one-pant pandemic rut? No? Me neither. But, I think it is important to maintain some element of normalcy throughout these trying times by means of fashion. I’m 10 days in to my self-quarantine and today was the first day I put on real clothes, so believe me, I am here with you. But, in the name of fashion, we owe it to ourselves to dress the best we possibly can, even if that only means wearing the best sweatsuit we own.

Ok, so we talkin’ sweatsuits. I have to admit that sweatsuits are really a favorite outfit category of mine and definitely do not require a quarantine to be thrown on, but for those who are new to the sweatsuit—let’s break down some of the best variations to try.

The Tie-Dye

Whether you decide to DIY or buy it off of your favorite online store, the tie-dye pattern is all the rage these days. Tie-dye is a great, flattering pattern that can provide a lot of diversity to this seemingly uniform sweatsuit look. Pastels, brights, basics all look good when featured in a tie-dye swirl. Personally, I have been loving the more subdued look: deep maroon, light pastel orange and classic navy blue as a base and lighter colors mixed in with the tie-dye pattern.

The Neon

As a color palette, neon is hitting the fashion scene hard and effortlessly taking over. A daring choice; Bright shades of green, orange, pink and yellow are not for the faint of heart. These colors are powerful, and may be a great option to brighten your day. If a full neon sweatsuit is too much color for you, feel free to opt for a neon sweatshirt or sweatpants and let the other piece be a more of a subtle tone. Feeling daring? Mix the tie-dye and the neon trend for an extra punch of pizzaz.

Basic Babe

Trying out new colors is great fun and all, but nothing says comfy at home like a basic sweatsuit. Think cream, beige, grey, black and white. These simple tones help to keep you relaxed, especially during such uncertain times. A neutral monochromatic sweatsuit is always a fabulous choice, but do not shy away from mixing and matching these subtle hues. If you are interested in livening up these light shades, try mixing a pair of cream sweatpants with a tie dyed sweatshirt. Whichever route you decide to take, it is impossible to go wrong with neutrals.

This story was written by Mary Hanna. She can be reached at mary.hanna@marquette.edu.