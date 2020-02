A suspected altercation took place near 16th Street and Wisconsin Avenue. Marquette Wire Stock Photo

A suspected domestic altercation was reported between two individuals near 16th Street and Wisconsin Avenue, university spokesperson Chris Stolarski said.

Marquette University Police Department was made aware of the incident. Milwaukee Police Department is leading the investigation, and MUPD is cooperating. There is no threat to campus, Stolarski said.

This story is developing.