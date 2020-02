Marquette Radio’s 7th Weekly Wednesday Staff Playlist

Marquette Radio staff members can't stop listening to these songs this week.

Every Wednesday, each Marquette Radio staff member selects one song they have been listening to nonstop. Here are this week’s staff picks:

Mackane Vogel, Station General Manager

Glass Animals – Your Love (Déjà Vu)

Alec Fischer, Assistant General Manager

Badfinger – Dear Angie

Reese Seberg, Music Director

Mac DeMarco – Rock and Roll Night Club

Emily Bittman, Assistant Music Director

Led Zeppelin – Hey Hey What Can I Do

Maggie Riley, Publicist

Beach Bunny – Colorblind

Caitlyn Birmingham, Audio Content Director

Telekinesis – Power Lines

Dan Avington, Sports Audio Content Producer

Future & Drake – Life Is Good

Maria Crenshaw, MUR General Volunteer

Monsune – Nothing in Return