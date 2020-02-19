Election results released for Milwaukee primaries

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Members of the Marquette community participated in local primaries Tuesday, voting for candidates in the Milwaukee mayoral and Wisconsin Supreme Court races, among others.

Incumbent Tom Barrett and Wisconsin Sen. Lena Taylor are both moving forward in the Milwaukee mayoral election. More than 30,000 people voted for Barrett, according to the Milwaukee Election Commission, who received 50.01% of the vote, while more than 20,000 people voted for Taylor. She received 30.69% of the vote.

Other candidates for mayor included Paul Rasky and Tony Zielinski. Rasky received 1,902 votes, which was about 3% of the votes. Zielinski received 10,385 votes, which was about 15% of the votes. A little more than 500 people wrote in a candidate for mayor.

For the Wisconsin Supreme Court justice race, Jill Karofsky received more than 47,000 votes, which was about 40% of votes. Daniel Kelly received a little more than 44,000 votes, about 37%. Both Karofsky and Kelly will move on to the general election.

Ed Fallone, a Marquette law professor, received a little more than 25,000 votes, which was about 22%.

For Circuit Court Judge, Branch 5, Brett Blomme received more than 37,000 votes, receiving about 36% of votes. Incumbent Paul Dedinsky received more than 34,000 votes, about 33%.

Zach Whitney received more than 30,000 votes, which added up to about 29% of votes.

For county executive, Chris Larson received about 42,000 votes, which is about 36% of votes cast. David Crowley received more than 39,000 votes, which is about 34% of votes. Larson and Crowley will continue to the general election. Theodore Lipscomb received more than 19,000 votes and about 16% of votes cast. Purnima Nath received more than 14,000 votes and about 12% of votes cast.

For city attorney, Tearman Spencer received more than 23,000 votes and about 39% of votes cast. Incumbent Grant Langley received more than 19,000 votes and about 32% of votes cast. Spencer and Langley will continue to the general election. Vincent Bobot received more than 16,000 votes and about 27% of votes cast.

For city comptroller, Jason Fields received more than 25,000 votes and about 42% of votes cast. Aycha Sawa received more than 17,000 votes and about 30% of votes cast. Fields and Sawa will continue to the general election. Alex Brower received more than 15,000 votes and about 25% of votes cast.

For District 4 county supervisor, Andrea Rodriguez received more than 1,800 votes, 47% of votes cast. Ryan Clancy received more than 1,600 votes, about 40% of votes cast. Rodriguez and Clancy will continue to the general election. Paul Rasky received 420 votes and about 10% of votes cast.

There were 123,285 ballots casted total, of 502,017 registered voters in Milwaukee county. Turnout was about 24%.

The wards that include Marquette are wards 187, 190, 191, 192, 194, 195 and 196.

The Milwaukee Election Commission provides data regarding turnout in each ward. For Ward 187 turnout was about 20%. For 190, it was about 13%. For 191, it was about 7%. For 192, it was about 5%. For 194, it was just under 14%. For 195, it was just under 15%. For 196, it was about 11%.

The general election is April 7.

Editor’s Note: The current results are unofficial. A canvas must be conducted and results must be certified before being finalized.

This story was written by Annie Mattea. She can be reached at anne.mattea@marquette.edu.