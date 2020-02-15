University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee student missing

Baek was last seen early Friday morning. Photo courtesy of UWM

Sean Baek, a first-year student at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, was last seen leaving Cambridge Commons residence hall Friday at 1:25 a.m., according to an email from UWM. He has not been heard from since, according to the email.

UWM and Milwaukee Police are seeking assistance from the public in locating Baek.

He was wearing a Milwaukee Bucks cap, a white, maroon and dark-colored shirt, and white shoes.

According to the email, Baek has Type 1 diabetes and will be in need of medication soon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact UWM police at 414-229-4627 or Milwaukee police at 414-935-7211.

This story is developing.