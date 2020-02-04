Woman killed in shooting near 23rd Street

MUPD sent the safety alert at 11:09 p.m. Marquette Wire stock photo

A shooting killed a woman near the 800 block of N. 23rd Street, according to a Marquette University Police Department safety alert sent via email at 11:55 p.m. Tuesday.

The alert said the female, not affiliated with Marquette, suffered the fatal wound in her apartment.

The suspect fled on foot before Milwaukee Police Department arrived. MUPD was called for backup.

MUPD is currently investigating.

The Office of Marketing and Communication did not respond to a request for comment.

This story is developing.