Marquette Radio’s Third Weekly Wednesday Staff Playlist
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Every Wednesday, each Marquette Radio staff member selects one song they have been listening to nonstop lately. Here are this week’s staff picks:
Mackane Vogel, Station General Manager
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Red Right Hand
Alec Fischer, Assistant General Manager
Bakar – Hell n Back
Reese Seberg, Music Director
Funkadelic – Maggot Brain
Emily Bittman, Assistant Music Director
Khruangbin, Leon Bridges – Texas Sun
Caitlyn Birmingham, Audio Content Director
The Glorious Sons – S.O.S. (Sawed Off Shotgun)
Dan Avington, Sports Audio Content Producer
Roddy Ricch – The Box
Grace Kwapil, Arts & Entertainment Audio Content Producer
Maggie Rogers – Light On
Maria Crenshaw, MUR General Volunteer
Surfaces – Heaven Falls / Fall on Me
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.