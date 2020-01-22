Marquette Radio’s Third Weekly Wednesday Staff Playlist

Mackane Vogel, General Manager of Marquette Radio|January 22, 2020

Marquette Radio staff members can't stop listening to these songs this week.

Every Wednesday, each Marquette Radio staff member selects one song they have been listening to nonstop lately. Here are this week’s staff picks:

Mackane Vogel, Station General Manager

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Red Right Hand

Alec Fischer, Assistant General Manager

Bakar – Hell n Back

Reese Seberg, Music Director

Funkadelic – Maggot Brain

Emily Bittman, Assistant Music Director

Khruangbin, Leon Bridges – Texas Sun

Caitlyn Birmingham, Audio Content Director

The Glorious Sons – S.O.S. (Sawed Off Shotgun)

Dan Avington, Sports Audio Content Producer 

Roddy Ricch – The Box

Grace Kwapil, Arts & Entertainment Audio Content Producer

Maggie Rogers – Light On

Maria Crenshaw, MUR General Volunteer

Surfaces – Heaven Falls / Fall on Me