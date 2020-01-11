BASELINE: Powell, Pirates’ defense hand Marquette second straight loss

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

NEWARK, N.J. — Four days after falling 81-80 in overtime to Providence, Marquette headed out east to take on Seton Hall Saturday afternoon, falling to the Pirates 69-55.

The Pirates thrived off a very loud Prudential Center crowd and lockdown second-half defense, going the final 14 minutes without trailing. Here is a breakdown of the loss:

Game MVP

Myles Powell had the type of game the Pirates needed to stay undefeated in BIG EAST play, scoring 23 points on 8-for-22 shooting from the field. The Trenton, New Jersey, native also added seven rebounds, two assists and three steals.

The senior guard’s two 3-pointers in the final minute of the first half provided SHU with its first lead of the game and a 3-point lead heading into halftime.

Before that, Powell scored 10 points, keeping the Pirates in the game.

Notes

Marquette is on its first losing streak of the season.

The Golden Eagles did not trail by double digits until the 4:17 minute mark of the second half, despite shooting 19% from the field in that half.

SHU scored 27 points off of MU’s 14 turnovers.

Seton Hall outscored Marquette 32-10 in the paint.

Markus Howard led with 27 points. No other Golden Eagle tallied double-digit point totals.

Injury Update

Prior to today’s game, redshirt sophomore guard Greg Elliott was scratched with an ankle injury that occurred during Tuesday’s game against Providence.

“It is going to be game to game,” head coach Steve Wojciechowski said. “The doctors and training staff will tell me when he is good to go but losing him is a big piece because he has been our best player off the bench.”

Next up

Marquette (11-5, 1-3 BIG EAST) hosts the Xavier Musketeers at Fiserv Forum Wednesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.