Five hot albums this month: October

Several nationally acclaimed artists including Kanye West, Toro y Moi and Third Eye Blind released albums this month. City and Colour released new music for the first time since 2015. But October also brought new music from more than 100 different artists in all, and not every good album gets the hype or publicity it deserves.

It can be tough to keep up with every bit of new music that comes out each month, so here is a list of the top five October albums you don’t want to miss out on.

5. “Modern Trash” — Abhi The Nomad

While Abhi The Nomad’s third album is not a stark departure from his first two, it does take on a sound more similar to Quinn XCII compared to his previous two albums, which had more guitar-heavy lead parts. The rapper was born in India and is now based in Austin, Texas. Many of his lyrics are representative of the variety of cultures he has been exposed to throughout the first 21 years of his life. But, like any 21-year old, he also writes about topics that many college students would find relatable, such as problems related to money, relationships and even technology. This album evokes a beachier, groovier tone than his first two records. The first track, “Jungle,” is carried by a funky bassline and the upbeat tempo continues to lend support to his lyrics as the album continues. With nine upbeat songs that total to just under a half hour, this record is easy and quick to listen to and has good replay-ability.

Best Tracks: “Jungle,” “Silicon Valley” and “Me No Evil”

4. “Woptober 2” — Gucci Mane

One of the more seasoned veterans of hip-hop, Gucci Mane, released his 15th studio album this month. The Alabama-born rapper refuses to mail it in however, as he continues to deliver quality lyrics paired with beats that hook a listener in. As usual, Gucci Mane brings in just the right amount of featured artists, some recognizable and others lesser known. But what keeps Gucci Mane’s music interesting is his ever-unique delivery. The way he raps is so rhythmic that his voice almost serves as its own instrument at times. More than half of the songs on “Woptober 2” are perfect for blasting in the car at full volume.

Best Tracks: “Richer Than Errybody,” “Big Boy Diamonds” and “Highly Recommended”

3. “Deceiver” — DIIV

After a multi-year hiatus due to concerns related to frontman Zachary Smith’s mental health, DIIV returned with its third studio album, “Deceiver.” This album was highly anticipated by all of DIIV’s followers because of how popular the first two records were. The first single from the new album, “Skin Game,” has a heady guitar riff that is reminiscent of space rock, especially coupled with Smith’s floaty voice. Some of the lead guitar riffs on this album also sound a bit like the band Real Estate, but not in a copycat way. The two bands each bring something unique to their sound because of the vocals and the drums as well. Track two, “Like Before You Were Born,” features a vocal part from Smith that almost sounds like Smashing Pumpkins or Silversun Pickups — two bands that most budding rockers would not mind to be compared to.

Best Tracks: “Skin Game,” “Between Tides” and “Taker”

2. “All Mirrors” — Angel Olsen

Thirty-two-year-old St. Louis native Angel Olsen released her fourth studio album this month and brought something entirely new to the table. Undoubtedly most famous for her hit single, “Shut Up Kiss Me,” which has been featured in several shows and movies, Olsen channels a new energy and digs a little deeper with this fourth album. Whereas previously we could count on her for a catchy pop-punk guitar and upbeat tempo, this album offers a fuller, more sophisticated sound. Many of the songs build and move into a string section. But what makes this album spectacular is what we already knew Angel Olsen had: a killer singing voice. From the very first track, “Lark,” Olsen belts with power and raw emotion behind her voice. At different points she sounds like so many all-time greats, one being Stevie Nicks, and her lyrics could give Lana Del Rey a run for her money, which is saying something.

Best Tracks: “Lark,” “All Mirrors” and “Summer”

1. “uknowhatimsayin¿” — Danny Brown

Approaching 40 years old, Danny Brown is releasing some of the best music in his whole career. His fifth studio album, “uknowhatimsayin¿,” drives a hard bargain for being his best one yet. Brown’s voice has always been unique, but it seems that even after a decade of recording albums, he is still figuring out how to use it best. His lyrics on this record are easily some of his wittiest. The song “Dirty Laundry,” serves so many purposes. He tells a story, while remaining witty and opening up about his past experiences. He does this all while seamlessly making laundry puns and references — he even plays on the multiple meanings of dirty laundry both literally and metaphorically as he talks about his own baggage as well as childhood memories of his mom finding drugs in his pockets while doing his laundry. This is just one song on an album full of gems. All 11 tracks are worth your time, making this the best album of the month (and one of the best of this year so far).

Best Tracks: “Dirty Laundry,” “Negro Spiritual” and “Best Life”