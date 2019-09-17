Marquette loses 2-1 to crosstown rival UW-Milwaukee

Josh Coan's goal gave the Golden Eagles an early lead against UW-Milwaukee in the first half Sept. 17 at Engelmann Stadium.

Senior forward Josh Coan’s goal streak continued Tuesday night, but the same cannot be said for a potential win streak, losing 2-1 to the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Engelmann Stadium.

“We unraveled a little bit on two set pieces,” head coach Louis Bennett said. “Once we adjusted to the field and we adjusted to the quickness, I thought we did a really nice job in the first half. We changed some things.”

Coan scored the first goal of the game in the 25 minute.

“It was a good ball by Leo (Villa). We had some good play out the back,” Coan said. “Long ball popped up, I had a lot more time than I thought and was able to get a shot off and luckily found the back of the net.”

UWM then scored twice in the second half to take the lead. Jake Kelderman scored in the 50th minute and Vuk Latinovich scored in the 76th minute.

“Anytime you come here, I don’t think you have to have a perfect game, but you definitely cannot make errors,” Bennett said. “We made two bad errors on both set pieces.”

Bennett attributed part of the loss to the Panthers’ success on set pieces and the slick field at Engelmann Stadium.

The Golden Eagles have not beaten UWM since 2014, losing three times and tying the Panthers twice.

Marquette will face the Creighton Bluejays at Valley Fields on Friday, which is the first BIG EAST match of the season.

“Obviously it’s tough last year was a similar situation where we lost a few out of conference games,” Coan said. “So we know we have to step up big time in the BIG EAST this year and really finish high if we want to have a chance to go far in the post season.”