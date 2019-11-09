Men’s soccer ends postseason play after losing to Providence 3-0

Josh Coan (16) controls the ball in Marquette's 2-1 loss to UW-Milwaukee.

Marquette men’s soccer fell to the Providence Friars 3-0 in the BIG EAST quarterfinals Saturday afternoon.

The Golden Eagles finished the season 4-5-0 in BIG EAST play and 8-9-1 overall.

MU squeaked into the tournament as the No. 6 seed Wednesday after Seton Hall lost to Villanova. This was the second-consecutive season Marquette made the tournament.

Marquette struggled early to counter against the Providence attack. Freshman midfielder Esben Wolf got the scoring started for Providence in 29th minute off of a corner kick from redshirt sophomore Joao Serrano.

The Friars dominated possession in the first half and continued to sustain pressure against the Golden Eagles in the second half.

Trevor Davock tallied a goal in the 62nd minute after a defensive miscue from Marquette to extend the Friars’ lead to 2-0. Providence midfielder Paulo Limo scored the dagger in the 79th minute to put a comeback out of reach for the Golden Eagles.

The Friars outshot Marquette 13-4 and in shots on goal 7-2. Goalkeeper Austin Aviza earned the clean-sheet for Providence.

Senior forward Josh Coan finished the season with a team-high 16 points. He also led MU in goals with six.

Providence will take on St. John’s in the BIG EAST semifinal matchup Wednesday.