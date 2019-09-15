Marquette women’s soccer loses in double overtime against crosstown rival

UWM goalkeeper Elaina LaMacchia reaches for the ball in MU's 1-0 loss to the Panthers Sept. 15 at Engelmann Stadium.

UWM goalkeeper Elaina LaMacchia reaches for the ball in MU's 1-0 loss to the Panthers Sept. 15 at Engelmann Stadium.

Marquette women’s soccer’s hopes of winning at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee will have to wait at least another two years following a 1-0 loss to UWM in double overtime.

The Golden Eagles’ backline held their ground, not letting the Panthers score in the first 90 minutes and forcing the game to go into overtime for the third time in the last five games against the Panthers.

Then in the 104th minute, UWM junior forward Mackenzie Schill connected on teammate Gabby Schwartz’s corner to get one past Marquette senior goalkeeper Maddy Henry for the game-winning goal.

Henry seemed to have saved the shot, but the head official said otherwise, allowing Schill to kick the ball out of the reach of Henry.

Players were visibly upset at the officials following the controversial call.

“It is just how games are won and lost on sub pieces like that. It didn’t go in our favor today. We will get back on it and get the next one,” senior defender Emily Hess said.

The Panthers finished the game with a 20-9 shot advantage against the Golden Eagles. Marquette did not have any corner kicks in the 1-0 loss.

Sophomore midfielder Katrina Wetherell had three of MU’s nine shots. Two of Wetherell’s shots were on goal. The Peoria, Arizona, native also saw 96 minutes of play Sunday night, which was her season high.

Henry collected six saves on the night. That included a save in the 87th minute when she stopped Julia Barajas after the ball rolled past Henry’s hands and toward the goal line.

There was plenty of physicality in the match, which resulted in 30 combined fouls.

MU now holds a 10-10-8 series record with UWM.

Marquette Athletics spokesperson Mike Wittliff declined to provide access to head coach Markus Roeders or assistant coaches Ashley Bares and Nick Vorberg following the loss.

Marquette (2-5) will return to Valley Fields to take on the Northern Illinois Huskies Friday at 7 p.m.