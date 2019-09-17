Burrier’s leadership present on and off field

Madison Burrier (13) fights for the ball with Utah State in the first game she started in the 2019 season.

Most coaches rely on their seniors to be team captains, but last season, Marquette women’s soccer coach Markus Roeders chose then-freshman Madison Burrier to lead the charge.

“You talk about team culture and talk about all the good things you want. She is that,” Roeders said. “Because of her personality and how she represents herself, it is a little bit easier for her to live out the team culture.”

Burrier’s journey to Marquette started out rather simply.

“They came to one of the showcases I was playing in, I reached out to them and it went from there,” Burrier said.

When looking at the school, her favorite part was the history of the program. Marquette women’s soccer has appeared in the NCAA Championships 13 times since 1999, and Roeders is a five-time BIG EAST Coach of the Year winner.

“(Roeders) has a tradition of a winning culture,” Burrier said. “I loved how he has been here for 20-plus years and (has) the family tradition engraved in Marquette soccer. “

At Burrier’s showcase, Roeders said he knew his team needed her.

“She fits the mold of the type of player and person we are looking for to have a winning program,” Roeders said. “She is a talented player.”

Despite the challenges of learning a new scheme and playing with new teammates, Burrier had an advantage. Her club soccer teammate Macey Shock was also an incoming freshman, and their chemistry eased the transition for Burrier.

“Macey is a great player and person on and off the field,” Burrier said. “It was great having that kind of person to have by my side making me feel comfortable, especially going into a new environment.”

In her freshman campaign, Burrier made an immediate impact. She started in 14 of the 18 games she played in. But moving into this season, her first start didn’t come until Utah State Sept. 8, seven matches into the year.

“Part of it had to do with our formation,” Roeders said. “We started 4-4-2 formation initially. In the Michigan game we felt we needed to make a change … so we slipped her in there as another midfielder.”



But Burrier plays her game regardless of her status as a starter or reserve.

“I like to embrace whatever role I am put in by my coaches,” Burrier said. “When I am at practices and have my moments to shine, I show them what I can do and show I want to be on the field.”

Burrier’s main role as a starter is on the defensive side of the ball. The back line is an experienced group, and having senior goalkeeper Maddy Henry behind it provides Burrier with a great amount of comfort.

Despite being a midfielder, Roeders often needs Burrier to provide offense for a unit that has continuously struggled to score.

“We are very defensive minded, but we do have to realize that offense is our best defense,” Burrier said. “We have had a lot of chances, but sometimes we want to connect and find that perfect pass when all we need to do is have that attacking and scoring mindset.”

Roeders said he thinks the best is still to come for the sophomore journalism major.

“She came into this year, and I think she is even in a better spot this year,” Roeders said. “I can’t wait to see what she brings because I know she will keep learning and wanting to get better.”

Burrier said she has high expectations for herself and the team as BIG EAST play inches closer.

“A big thing that we have been putting into place is living in the present, taking every day as it is. Our focus right now is the next game,” Burrier said. “We need to continue working one day at a time to bring back that winning culture here at Marquette.”