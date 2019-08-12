Mike Nelson leaves Marquette to lead Monmouth program shortly before fall season

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Marquette cross country head coach and assistant track and field coach Mike Nelson is leaving Marquette to become the Director of Track and Field/Cross Country at Monmouth University in New Jersey, Monmouth announced in a press release Monday. Nelson’s new position will oversee both cross country and track and field for the Hawks.

“It was a very difficult decision, and I’m saddened to leave Milwaukee, but it was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up,” Nelson said through a Marquette Athletics spokesperson. “It’s a nice step for me professionally.”

Nelson referenced Monmoth’s “rich history, strong administrative support and outstanding facilities” in the Hawks’ release.

Nelson had been the head coach for cross country and assistant coach for track and field at Marquette since 2007. Nelson led the Golden Eagles to various team and individual records, including four track and field titles and the highest finish for men’s cross country at the BIG EAST Championships in program history. He coached 16 athletes who earned regional NCAA spots as well.

He was a driving force behind raising $50,000 to renovate Marquette’s track and field locker rooms, per the Monmouth release.

This announcement comes with just 19 days until Marquette’s first cross country meet of the season, leaving Marquette in need of finding and integrating a new head coach before the Aug. 31 season opener. Marquette Athletics has not announced plans yet on how to replace him.

Nelson will be taking over a program at Monmouth that has won 23 of its last 24 track and field titles. The position was vacant after Compagni retired in July.