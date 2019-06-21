Greg Elliott undergoes ankle surgery, will miss three to four months

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Redshirt sophomore guard Greg Elliott will be out for the next three to four months after having successful surgery on his right ankle Thursday afternoon, the team announced on Twitter Friday morning.

Elliott injured his ankle in a workout Thursday morning and had surgery later that day.

The three-to-four month prognosis would put him back in the rotation before the season starts, but he will miss the team’s foreign tour in August.

Elliott missed the 2018-’19 season after suffering a torn ligament in his left thumb in a practice Oct. 5. He also played through a left thumb injury for his entire freshman year after injuring it in an exhibition against Lindenwood.

In his freshman year, Elliott played 18.3 minutes per game and averaged 4.5 points in each contest.

Head coach Steve Wojciechowski will still have plenty of options in the backcourt in Elliott’s absence. Markus Howard, Kobe McEwen Symir Torrence, Sacar Anim and Dexter Akanno are all on the 2019-’20 roster.