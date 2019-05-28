The student news site of Marquette University

Hauser brothers choose Virginia, Michigan State after leaving Marquette

Daniel Macias, Assistant Sports Editor|May 28, 2019

Hauser brothers choose Virginia, Michigan State after leaving Marquette

Forwards Sam and Joey Hauser will not play together collegiately again after transferring from Marquette last month, they announced via Twitter Tuesday afternoon. Sam Hauser is headed to the University of Virginia, and Joey Hauser is headed to Michigan State University.

The Golden Eagles will lose Sam Hauser’s 14.9 points per game, which was second best on the team. They will also lose Joey Hauser’s 9.7 points per game, which was third best on the team. Sam Hauser had one year of eligibility left with Marquette while his brother Joey Hauser had three.

“I’d like to thank Coach Bennett and his staff for this unbelievable opportunity,” Sam Hauser said in a tweet. “Excited to announce that I have committed to the University of Virginia! Again, thank you to Marquette University for helping me represent them in a positive way the past 3 years. I can’t wait to finish my college career in Charlottesville!”

“Proud to announce that I have committed to Michigan State University!,” said Joey Hauser in a different tweet. “Thank you to Coach Izzo and his staff for this opportunity. Once again, thank you Marquette University for allowing me to represent them this past season. I can’t wait to take this next step in my college career!”

Both of the Hauser brothers’ new schools are coming off Final Four appearances.

1 Comment

One Response to “Hauser brothers choose Virginia, Michigan State after leaving Marquette”

  1. Jim on May 28th, 2019 6:29 pm

    Using the word “committed “ is inappropriate for the Hausers. Let’s just say the “elected” to play for UVA and MSU respectively.

