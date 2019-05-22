First online bachelor program now taking applications

Students will work solely online, instead of taking classes in the School of Communication at Johnson Hall on campus.

The university is now offering the first Bachelor of Arts in Strategic Communication online program, according to a news release May 20.

The release said Marquette University President Michael Lovell feels it is important to continue to provide academic opportunities that align with modern day times. The creation of this online program will reach a whole new population of students, Lovell said in the release.

In the future, more online undergraduate and graduate programs will be created and current students will be able to choose from a wider variety of online courses, according to the release.

To be considered for the online course, individuals must submit an online application, a transcript from a previous institution and other supporting documents, according to the Marquette website. The admissions team will review applications holistically.

Applications for the new program are currently being accepted.