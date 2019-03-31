Women’s lacrosse falls to Villanova in BIG EAST opener

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Marquette women’s lacrosse lost to the Villanova Wildcats 15-13 in a close game Saturday afternoon.

Both teams had scoring runs at different points of the game, but the score stayed relatively close throughout the game.

Senior midfielder Lindsey Willcocks scored Marquette’s first goal of the game before graduate student Charlotte McGuire scored MU’s next three goals to get an early hat trick. However, Villanova used a 4-0 run to end the first half with a 9-4 lead.

“We just need the ball,” head coach Meredith Black said. “We can’t score without the ball.”

The Wildcats came into the second half and scored twice in the first three minutes with goals by Kim McDonough and Brittany Bruno. These goals extended Villanova’s lead to 11-4, which was the largest lead of the game.

The Golden Eagles answered with a 7-0 run in the middle of the second half to tie the game at 11-11. Goals came from Willcocks, junior Megan Menzuber, freshman Shea Garcia and senior captain Grace Gabriel.

Menzuber, Garcia, and Gabriel are usually reliable options for Marquette’s offense, but did not score until the second half.

“At halftime we talked about keeping up our ball movement and trusting each other in our passes,” Willcocks said.

With plenty of time left in the second half it began to look like the beginning of the game. A lot of back and forth scoring led to this game coming down the the last minutes.

Villanova took a 13-11 lead following goals from Bruno and Nicole Concannon, but then Marquette tied it again after Willcocks and Garcia put shots in the back of the net.

Marquette could not hold on any longer, as two Villanova goals in the last three minutes resulted in the 15-13 final score.

“I think the problem was consistency throughout the whole 60 minutes of the game,” Black said.

“This one obviously stings a little bit, but it also gives us a chip on our shoulder,” Willcocks said. “We are ready for the next one, and everything we learned today is just going to make us do even better next time.”

Marquette (6-7) will continue BIG EAST play next Saturday against Butler at Valley Fields at 4 p.m. Central Standard Time.

“We have to have confidence and we need to believe,” Black said. “We have to learn how to play consistently and find that way of climbing higher and higher.”