The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Menu

Blockton leads Marquette in close contest at DePaul

Dan Avington, Sports Audio Producer|February 3, 2019

Back to Article
Back to Article

Blockton leads Marquette in close contest at DePaul

Photo by John Steppe

Photo by John Steppe

Photo by John Steppe

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






CHICAGO — No. 10 Marquette women’s basketball had possibly its toughest test of the BIG EAST schedule, defeating the DePaul Blue Demons 93-87 at McGrath-Phillips Arena in Chicago.

“I’m really proud of our girls’ toughness in the fourth quarter,” head coach Carolyn Kieger said. “We know that DePaul, they’re going to be ready for us, and hopefully, we’re ready for them. It’s a rivalry. It’s something that our girls really take seriously.”

The Blue Demons remained competitive with the Golden Eagles throughout the game. Although DePaul only led in the game for 16 seconds early on, the game was within one possession for most of the final stretch.

The fast pace of the game resulted in a sloppy first half. The two teams combined for 21 turnovers in the first quarter alone, and the 3-point shooting for both squads was abysmal.

At halftime, the Golden Eagles led by 12. Then DePaul’s offense heated up. The Blue Demons had a 37-point quarter and narrowed Marquette’s lead to four points.

“DePaul was phenomenal. Their second half was as good a second half as I’ve seen from a team (as far as) shooting and output in a quarter,” Kieger said.

DePaul kept the game within striking distance in the fourth quarter, but the Golden Eagles kept up. Aside from 80-80 and 83-83 ties, Marquette never relinquished the lead despite foul trouble. Senior guard Danielle King fouled out early in the quarter, and fellow seniors Natisha Hiedeman and Erika Davenport finished with four fouls.

“(We) did a really great job of regrouping in the timeouts and in the huddles,” Kieger said. “That’s the best part when you have a senior-led team, they know that we practice this everyday and they have each other. I thought today wasn’t one person dominating, it was a very balanced effort from our team.”

Senior Allazia Blockton was a key factor in that balanced effort. The team’s only 2,000-point scorer, who missed the first matchup against DePaul due to an ankle injury, certainly made her presence known with a game-high 25 points.

“I was working so hard to be able to get back with my teammates. I learned a lot about them, a lot about myself,” Blockton said. “Being away gave me a new appreciation for the game. Just to get back on the floor and compete with them, it’s been all that and more.”

Blockton’s fellow seniors also were instrumental in the team’s victory. King had 18 points and eight rebounds in 29 minutes before fouling out.

Davenport had yet another double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Amani Wilborn was crucial down the stretch, adding 17 points and hitting several well-timed free throws at the end. Hiedeman, likely the frontrunner for BIG EAST Player of the Year, had 14 points.

Selena Lott, who recorded four points late in the fourth quarter, was the only player besides Marquette’s five rotational seniors to score.

“I think DePaul is a top-25 team,” Kieger said. “I have all year, and I think they definitely have the talent. So for us to be able to win, in my mind, a top 25 battle on the road does a lot for our confidence and for us moving forward.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Sports

Women’s basketball travels to BIG EAST rival DePaul Sunday
Women’s basketball travels to BIG EAST rival DePaul Sunday
Men’s basketball wins eighth consecutive BIG EAST game in 76-58 win over Butler
Men’s basketball wins eighth consecutive BIG EAST game in 76-58 win over Butler
Hauser brothers’ positionless basketball catches attention of BIG EAST opponents
Hauser brothers’ positionless basketball catches attention of BIG EAST opponents
Theo John shows improvement from freshman season
Theo John shows improvement from freshman season
Ben Konopka breaks freshman hurdles record
Ben Konopka breaks freshman hurdles record

Other stories filed under Women's Basketball

Women’s basketball travels to BIG EAST rival DePaul Sunday
Women’s basketball travels to BIG EAST rival DePaul Sunday
Hiedeman paces Marquette in blowout over Butler
Hiedeman paces Marquette in blowout over Butler
Early 19-0 run helps Marquette ease past Xavier with historic milestone
Early 19-0 run helps Marquette ease past Xavier with historic milestone
Blockton becomes first 2,000-point scorer in Marquette basketball history
Blockton becomes first 2,000-point scorer in Marquette basketball history
Spingola plays crucial role as sixth rotational player
Spingola plays crucial role as sixth rotational player
Navigate Left
  • Blockton leads Marquette in close contest at DePaul

    Sports

    Women’s basketball travels to BIG EAST rival DePaul Sunday

  • Blockton leads Marquette in close contest at DePaul

    Men's Basketball

    Men’s basketball wins eighth consecutive BIG EAST game in 76-58 win over Butler

  • Blockton leads Marquette in close contest at DePaul

    Men's Basketball

    Hauser brothers’ positionless basketball catches attention of BIG EAST opponents

  • Blockton leads Marquette in close contest at DePaul

    Men's Basketball

    Theo John shows improvement from freshman season

  • Blockton leads Marquette in close contest at DePaul

    Men's Cross Country

    Ben Konopka breaks freshman hurdles record

  • Blockton leads Marquette in close contest at DePaul

    Men's Tennis

    Men’s tennis starts season off 2-1

  • Blockton leads Marquette in close contest at DePaul

    Sports

    Hiedeman paces Marquette in blowout over Butler

  • Blockton leads Marquette in close contest at DePaul

    Men's Basketball

    Heldt offensive rebound, late improvements help No. 12 Marquette defeat Xavier

  • Blockton leads Marquette in close contest at DePaul

    Sports

    Early 19-0 run helps Marquette ease past Xavier with historic milestone

  • Blockton leads Marquette in close contest at DePaul

    Men's Basketball

    Blockton becomes first 2,000-point scorer in Marquette basketball history

Navigate Right