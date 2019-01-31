The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Menu

Student in residence hall confirmed to have mumps

Sydney Czyzon, Managing Editor of the Marquette Tribune|January 31, 2019

A+student+is+confirmed+to+have+a+case+of+the+mumps%2C+according+to+a+health+advisory+sent+by+the+university.
Back to Article
Back to Article

Student in residence hall confirmed to have mumps

A student is confirmed to have a case of the mumps, according to a health advisory sent by the university.

A student is confirmed to have a case of the mumps, according to a health advisory sent by the university.

Photo by Andrew Himmelberg

A student is confirmed to have a case of the mumps, according to a health advisory sent by the university.

Photo by Andrew Himmelberg

Photo by Andrew Himmelberg

A student is confirmed to have a case of the mumps, according to a health advisory sent by the university.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






A Marquette student living in a residence hall was identified as having a confirmed case of mumps, according to a university health advisory sent via email to students, faculty and staff around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

The student is recovering and no longer contagious, according to the advisory. The student’s residence hall information is protected under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, university spokesperson Lynn Sheka said.

The advisory said the City of Milwaukee Health Department was notified of the case. The department is reaching out to the student’s close contacts to ensure they monitor themselves for potential symptoms, the advisory said.

Marquette students must provide the university with dates they received two doses of the MMR vaccine before registering for classes. The advisory asked faculty and staff to check immunization records. The university’s immunization policy does not state that faculty and staff are required to disclose immunization records to the university.

The Marquette University Medical Clinic offers doses of the MMR vaccine, according to the advisory.

The advisory said mumps, which is a viral infection, can be spread through coughing, sneezing, talking or contact with saliva. Symptoms include fever, swollen salivary glands, weakness, fatigue or pain when swallowing or chewing. The advisory encouraged students, faculty and staff with symptoms to visit the Marquette University Medical Clinic or their health care provider.

This story is developing.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , , ,

About the Writer
Sydney Czyzon, Managing Editor of the Marquette Tribune

Sydney is a junior from Joliet, Illinois majoring in journalism and political science.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under News

WIN visits Sherman Phoenix
WIN visits Sherman Phoenix
Students evacuated from The Commons
Students evacuated from The Commons
Classes canceled through noon Thursday
Classes canceled through noon Thursday
Anna Clark visits to talk about Flint water crisis
Anna Clark visits to talk about Flint water crisis
MUSG considers changes to residence hall visitation policy
MUSG considers changes to residence hall visitation policy

Other stories filed under Wire Featured

Men’s basketball wins eighth consecutive BIG EAST game in 76-58 win over Butler
Men’s basketball wins eighth consecutive BIG EAST game in 76-58 win over Butler
Students evacuated from The Commons
Students evacuated from The Commons
Classes canceled through noon Thursday
Classes canceled through noon Thursday
Seniors strive to eat pasta with 526 new people
Seniors strive to eat pasta with 526 new people
Extreme cold to be monitored for potential Wednesday cancellation
Extreme cold to be monitored for potential Wednesday cancellation
Navigate Left
  • Student in residence hall confirmed to have mumps

    News

    WIN visits Sherman Phoenix

  • Student in residence hall confirmed to have mumps

    News

    Students evacuated from The Commons

  • Student in residence hall confirmed to have mumps

    News

    Classes canceled through noon Thursday

  • Student in residence hall confirmed to have mumps

    Metro & Politics

    Anna Clark visits to talk about Flint water crisis

  • Student in residence hall confirmed to have mumps

    Higher Education

    MUSG considers changes to residence hall visitation policy

  • Student in residence hall confirmed to have mumps

    Higher Education

    Board of Trustees approves six new programs

  • Student in residence hall confirmed to have mumps

    News

    Extreme cold to be monitored for potential Wednesday cancellation

  • Student in residence hall confirmed to have mumps

    News

    Business students create self-care box to better mental health for others

  • Student in residence hall confirmed to have mumps

    News

    Stop the Bleed trains students to deal with blood loss

  • Student in residence hall confirmed to have mumps

    Metro & Politics

    NASA reacts to incident during indigenous peoples march

Navigate Right