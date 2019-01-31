Student in residence hall confirmed to have mumps

A student is confirmed to have a case of the mumps, according to a health advisory sent by the university.

A Marquette student living in a residence hall was identified as having a confirmed case of mumps, according to a university health advisory sent via email to students, faculty and staff around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

The student is recovering and no longer contagious, according to the advisory. The student’s residence hall information is protected under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, university spokesperson Lynn Sheka said.

The advisory said the City of Milwaukee Health Department was notified of the case. The department is reaching out to the student’s close contacts to ensure they monitor themselves for potential symptoms, the advisory said.

Marquette students must provide the university with dates they received two doses of the MMR vaccine before registering for classes. The advisory asked faculty and staff to check immunization records. The university’s immunization policy does not state that faculty and staff are required to disclose immunization records to the university.

The Marquette University Medical Clinic offers doses of the MMR vaccine, according to the advisory.

The advisory said mumps, which is a viral infection, can be spread through coughing, sneezing, talking or contact with saliva. Symptoms include fever, swollen salivary glands, weakness, fatigue or pain when swallowing or chewing. The advisory encouraged students, faculty and staff with symptoms to visit the Marquette University Medical Clinic or their health care provider.

This story is developing.