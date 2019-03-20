The student news site of Marquette University

MKE Date Spots

Sarah Lipo|March 20, 2019

Recently, Vogue came out with an article proclaiming Milwaukee to be one of the coolest and most underrated cities in the United States. As a broke college kid, it can sometimes be difficult to find fun, inexpensive things to do in the city with your significant other or even a friend or two. These locations across the city offer exciting and new activities that won’t break the bank.

Avalon Theater and Cafe Corazon: Nestled in Bay View, the Avalon Theater opened in 1929 and offers a night sky-like ceiling to give movie-goers an outdoor and romantic feel while they watch box office hits.  After the movie, Cafe Corazon offers authentic Mexican food right across the street.

Photo by Elena Fiegen

Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum and Renaissance Garden and Colectivo Coffee by the lake: Grab a coffee at the Colectivo, and take a walk up the winding hill away from the lake. The Villa Decorative Arts Museum is housed in a Italian-inspired villa right above the lakefront. Perusing the museum’s changing exhibits is a great way to spend a Saturday afternoon.

Photo by Elena Fiegen

Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory: Only a few minutes bus ride from Marquette, the Mitchell Park Domes are a perfect escape from the frigid winter temperatures for only $5 with a student ID. The different rooms in the domes house different types of plants and ecosystems and its warmth can bring some heat to a date.

Photo by Elena Fiegen

Picnic on Bradford Beach with sandwiches from Green Kitchen: This warm weather excursion starts off at the Milwaukee Public Market. Stop by Green Kitchen, and grab one of their massive panini sandwiches to-go. Next, hop on the bus and head to Bradford Beach for a picnic dinner on the sand.

Photo by Elena Fiegen

Black Cat Alley and Ma Fischer’s: Open 24 hours, seven days per week, Ma Fischer’s diner offers breakfast all day, along with an endless menu of sandwiches, pastas, stir-fries and even meatloaf. Right behind Ma Fischer’s is Black Cat Alley, an intricately decorated area where local artists can come and express themselves through the images on the walls.

Photo by Elena Fiegen

 

About the Writer
Sarah Lipo, Assistant News Editor

Sarah is an Assistant News Reporter for the Marquette Wire. She is a sophomore from Oak Park, Illinois and plans to major in journalism and social welfare...

