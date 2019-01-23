The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette to add varsity esports team in fall 2019

John Steppe, Executive Sports Editor|January 23, 2019

Marquette will be the first Division I program in a major conference to have varsity esports, university president Michael Lovell announced in his annual address Wednesday afternoon.

The team will launch in fall 2019 and will have tryouts, coaches and regular practices, just like any of Marquette’s other 14 intercollegiate teams.

“Being named after an explorer means it’s in Marquette’s DNA to define the opportunities of tomorrow and ensure we’re anticipating what future students will expect,” Lovell said.

The search for a coach has not started yet.

“We have to work through that a bit,” Bill Scholl, the vice president and director of athletics, said. “I don’t know the answer to that as we sit here today.”

The university plans to create a state-of-the-art esports facility to host the new team with funding from corporate partners and donors, according to the Marquette Athletics website. The facility will be open to esports athletes and the general Marquette student body, Lovell said.

Scholl and Lovell said the university is looking to renovate a space for the new sport instead of building an entirely new space on campus. Scholl said leaders are discussing different spaces, but have yet to select a space. Lovell said the cost will be “significant, but not in the seven-figure range.”

“First is identifying the space where it is going to happen, and then just actually just transforming the space so that it supports these said activities,” Lovell said. “We expect that to happen sometime over the summer.”

The university has hired consultants to help look for sponsors, which Lovell said will be “fairly easy.”

“There are a significant amount of sponsorships that are available — those that supply the equipment, those that supply the games, along with other professional organizations that want to invest in these activities,” Lovell said.

The athletic department will oversee the team in collaboration with the College of Arts & Sciences, Division of Student Affairs and Office of Admissions.

“We had a great appetite from our athletic department because (esports) was already part of the BIG EAST competition,” Lovell said. “We decided that (Athletics) would be a great place for it to be housed.”

Esports has already been a club sport on campus since 2015 with about 40 students participating.

Scholl said the BIG EAST has discussed the feasibility of esports at recent meetings, and most schools in the conference already have esports clubs on campus. Other clubs are often housed in student affairs departments or honors colleges.

Esports has grown quickly in the last few years. It is expected to have a global audience of 580 million people by 2020, according to a university statement.

University leaders also noted the opportunity esports has to recruit students in important academic areas. About 70 percent of collegiate esports players are in science, technology, engineering or math fields, according to the athletic department’s website.

Other universities have already developed academic gaming programs. DePaul University, which is also a member of the BIG EAST and has a catholic affiliation, offers a bachelor’s degree in game design.

“That’s something we would be open to considering,” Lovell said. “We’ll have a discussion with the faculty about whether that’s something to pursue.”

About the Writer
John Steppe, Executive Sports Editor

John Steppe is the executive sports editor for the Marquette Wire. He is a junior majoring in journalism and double-minoring in digital media and Spanish....

